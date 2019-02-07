

CTV Regina





A Regina Police officer used a Taser during the arrest of a man, 26, following an altercation Thursday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. police were called to the 2600 block of Angus Boulevard to assist a man who appeared to be in an agitated state and was acting irrationally.

According to police, officers tried to talk to the man but he became aggressive and wouldn’t listen to police commands. He was successfully taken into custody after the Taser was used during a brief physical altercation.

The male was taken to hospital for further treatment, the investigation is ongoing.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed by a Use of Force Committee and reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission as per policy.