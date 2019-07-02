

CTV Regina





Property owners in the Queen City have until Tuesday evening to pay their property taxes.

The City says property tax notices were mailed out in the last week of May, and the payment deadline is July 2.

City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday, and will have extended hours until 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Payments can be submitted to the Service Regina desk on the main floor. There is also a drive-through kiosk that is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The city says kiosk payments need to be made by cheque and be accompanied by a tax bill.

Any payment received after Tuesday’s deadline is subject to a late penalty payment of 1.5 per cent for every month with an outstanding balance. That penalty increases to 1.75 per cent after Dec. 31, the City says.