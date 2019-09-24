REGINA -- The Regina Public School Board will receive an accommodation review that will shed some light on overcrowding at Regina schools.

A number of Regina schools are at, or over, capacity and the review projects a steady two per cent growth over the next decade.

École Wascana Plains School, École Harbour Landing Elementary School and École Connaught Community School are all projected to be over 200 per cent capacity by 2027.

CUPE education workers are picketing outside the school board office, after their request to present to the board about the workers' bargaining concerns was denied.

Earlier this month CUPE submitted a written request to present their concerns during the meeting in a closed session. They received no response from the board.

The CUPE locals 650 and 3766 have a strike mandate, and have been at an impasse in the bargaining process.