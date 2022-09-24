Regina Rams improve to 3-1 with win over UBC

The number six ranked University of Regina Rams beat the UBC Thunderbirds 21-13 on Friday night in Vancouver.

The Rams impressive ground attack opened the scoring with a 31-yard dash from Olivier Savard.

The running back entered the game after an injury to Christian Katende on the team’s opening drive in the first quarter.

Savard went on to put together a great night for the Rams including 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 touches.

The T-Birds tied the game early in the second quarter. Garrett Rooker connected with Lucas Robertson from 21-yards out for the score.

The Rams’ offence replied right away. Rookie quarterback Noah Pelletier hit Bennett Stusek in stride who went 34-yards for the touchdown.

After exchanging field goals with UBC, the Rams put together their longest drive on the night. Pelletier led a 9-play, 75-yard drive.

The possession not only wore down the Thunderbirds’ defence but took 4:42 off the clock culminating in a Pelletier to Stusek touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS! Pelletier to Stusek and the Rams go up 21-13!#WeAreUofR pic.twitter.com/YoVdO6DqeP — U of R Rams (@reginarams) September 24, 2022

Stusek finished the night with four catches for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Pelletier completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Josh White recorded eight tackles and one sack. Defensive lineman Anthony Bennett had four tackles and a sack, while Tanner Schmekel recorded a single sack.

“Our defence continues to show they’re among the best in all of U-Sports. It wasn’t a pretty win, but good teams find a way to win.” Said head coach Mark McConkey in a team release. “Our players battled and we were able to finish the game.”

The Rams are now 3-1 on the Canada West season and in second place.

The Rams welcome the University of Alberta Golden Bears to town on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Regina’s Leibel Field at 2:00 p.m.