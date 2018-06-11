

CTV Regina





The Regina Riot is asking for the public to help tracking down the team’s jerseys.

The team manager’s van was stolen on Sunday evening with the uniforms inside. In a tweet, the team said the van is a white 2016 Chrysler Town & Country with a Riot sticker on the back window and two Riot magnets on the side.

The uniforms were in two hockey bags – one is black and red and the other is black and orange. The team says it believes the bags could have been thrown outside of the vehicle after it was stolen and they might be ditched on the side of the road or in a garbage bin.

Anyone with information is about the stolen van is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500.

The team also says the person who stole the jerseys can return them to Royal LePage Regina Realty on Arcola Avenue, no questions asked.

The team has acquired backup uniforms for the playoffs, but says players would prefer to be in their own jerseys.