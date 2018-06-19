

The Regina Riot’s missing jerseys have been returned after police say the team manager’s truck was found.

The jerseys were stolen inside the truck on June. Police say the vehicle was recovered on Monday around 3 p.m. in the 4800 block of Eighth Avenue.

Police believe all of the team’s jerseys have been returned.

The investigation into the theft of the vehicle is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.