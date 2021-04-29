REGINA -- Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled to reopen Sunday.

The drive-thru closed April 16 when it used up its allotted vaccines.

The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.

Vaccine eligibility will open to people age 40 and older starting Friday at 8 a.m.

A variety of essential workers will also become eligible, including teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said he hopes there will be enough vaccine supply for the drive-thru clinic to stay open for “at least two to three days” next week, in addition to Sunday.