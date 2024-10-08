Regina's Jordan Eberle named captain of NHL's Seattle Kraken

Regina’s Jordan Eberle has been named captain of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Eberle becomes the second captain in franchise history, following Mark Giordano who was traded in March of 2022.

The 34-year-old former Regina Pats forward is entering his fourth season with the Kraken.

He recorded 44 points in 78 games last season and is one goal away from 300 in his NHL career.

Eberle has scored 20 goals or more eight times in the NHL and will be entering his 15th season this year. He played his 1,000th career regular season NHL game last March becoming the sixth NHLer from Regina to reach the milestone at that time.