REGINA
Regina

    • Regina's Jordan Eberle named captain of NHL's Seattle Kraken

    Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle pauses on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Coyotes won 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle pauses on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Coyotes won 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Share

    Regina’s Jordan Eberle has been named captain of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

    Eberle becomes the second captain in franchise history, following Mark Giordano who was traded in March of 2022.

    The 34-year-old former Regina Pats forward is entering his fourth season with the Kraken.

    He recorded 44 points in 78 games last season and is one goal away from 300 in his NHL career. 

    Eberle has scored 20 goals or more eight times in the NHL and will be entering his 15th season this year. He played his 1,000th career regular season NHL game last March becoming the sixth NHLer from Regina to reach the milestone at that time.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News