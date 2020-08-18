REGINA -- Regina’s school divisions are welcoming an extra week to prepare for students after the provincial government pushed the start of the school year back to September 8.

"We are grateful for the extra time before the beginning of classes to allow staff to prepare even more for the safe return of students and we are adjusting, amending and altering our elementary and high school return to school plans in response," Regina Public Schools said in a statement to CTV News.

In an email sent to parents on Monday, the Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) said it will be implementing a staggered start to the year the week of Sept. 8.

Its high schools will be using a block schedule to reduce the number of classes and student interaction in a day.

The RCSD will also be allowing families to see school sites before school begins.

"Planning is constant. I think it’s fair to say that we are frequently updating rather than finalizing any plans," RCSD spokesperson Twylla West said in an email to CTV News.

"Our division administrators have worked hard over the summer to conceptualize return to school under unknown circumstances. This is all new to us."

Both school divisions plan on specific school plans being presented to parents by next Wednesday.

"Certainly parents have concerns and the answers to many of their questions will become more clear as the school level plans are communicated from divisions to them," said Davidson.

The Saskatchewan School Boards Association is confident school divisions will put together strong plans to keep students and staff safe.

"As divisions, we have all prepared plans that will require us to change and adapt to the reality of transmission within our communities and we’re doing our best to ensure that the safety of our staff and students is paramount," SSBA President Shawn Davidson said.

The NDP said pushing back the return to schools has led to more confusion for parents and is calling on Premier Scott Moe to apologize.

"That’s leaving parents scrambling to figure out how they’re going to deal with child care, schools scrambling to figure out once again a new plan, as it seems every couple of days they’re asked for a new plan, people are completely confused," Ryan Meili, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, said.