REGINA -- Regina Public and Catholic Schools announced all Pre-Kindergarten, elementary and high school classrooms will move to online learning until April 12.

Regina Public Schools will move all high school students to remote learning on March 24, Pre-K to Grade 8 will begin online learning on March 29.

High school students at Regina Catholic Schools will continue hybrid learning next week and elementary students will continue with face-to-face learning. Remote learning will start for all students on March 29.

There will be a scheduled break for all students from April 2 to 9,

All students will return after the break on April 12.

“Supported by the Regina Board of Education, the move to temporary remote learning, or Level 4, is a proactive intervention in response to the rise of COVID-19 Variants of Concern in Regina and its communities,” the press release from Regina Public Schools said.

The Regina Catholic School Division said it has “engaged in discussions with counterparts in other school divisions about COVID-19 variants of concern and the possibility of moving schools to Level Four.”

The province has not provided infomation on the number of variant cases in Regina schools.