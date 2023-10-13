Regina tattoo artists draw on Friday the 13th for good fortune

Friday the 13th is typically linked to misfortune, but in the tattoo industry it can be a day of good luck.

Tattoo artist Abigail Kraus recalls hearing a legend about sailors who would get the number 13 tattooed on themselves to ward off bad luck.

Kraus is now one of several tattooists drawing inspiration from the folklore and using it as a fun promotion.

“I just like the idea behind the number 13. I know people say it brings bad luck, but I don’t think so,” Kraus said.

Kraus hosted a flash sale with Friday the 13th inspired tattoos at her shop in Bellezza Moda with special deals for people wanting to get the number 13 tattooed on them.

Danniella Sturdevant and her friend were Kraus’ first clients of the day.

“My birthday’s the 13th so we got matching ones today,” Sturdevant said.

“I love it. It’s probably my lucky number which is nice because not everyone has that as a lucky number so it’s more special.”

While Sturdevant said her tattoo has nothing to do with superstition, she does hope it brings her good luck.

But not all tattoo artists believe in the good luck of the day. Rather, Madison Ganuelas said it is a great opportunity to get people excited for Halloween.

“Everybody has their own interpretations of it, but for me it’s the whole superstitious, spooky type of thing,” she said.

“I feel like a Friday the 13th in October is a lot different than in December or January because everyone’s getting ready for Halloween.”

Ganuelas, who is a tattoo artist at Nine Worlds Tattoo in Regina, drew up potion bottles for her flash sale to mark the superstitious day.

“It is a first for me. It’s kind of cool sitting down drawing a whole bunch of different things, getting inspired by the idea of something creepy and Halloween-esque,” she said.

Neither Ganuelas nor Kraus have ever gotten a tattoo on a Friday the 13th, but both were hopeful that others would use the day as a good excuse to get inked.