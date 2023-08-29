Regina tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach dismantled

Those living in a tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach in downtown Regina are being forced to leave following safety concerns.

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) issued a 24-hour evacuation notice on Monday following a request by the property owner.

Volunteer Mandla Mthembu has helped residents of the encampment in the Heritage Neighborhood.

He said the landowner expressed safety concerns after a fire at a similar site in North Central this week.

“As far as going to other places some people have some spots that they know over like some places close by to kind of go to. But no one actually has a place in mind or is being provided a space to go to,” he explained.

“We are all human beings, we also have to be treated exactly the same,” said Dallas Gordon, a resident of the encampment.

Staff at Carmichael Outreach said they are doing everything they can to support their neighbors who have been moving from vacant lot to vacant lot.

“We provide a lot of the clothing, we provide the showers, laundry services, meals as well," said Chrysta Garner, development coordinator for Carmichael Outreach.

Mthembu said that volunteers haven’t had the opportunity to speak with emergency services.

“I've seen police cars a lot and stuff but as far as like engaging or having conversation or kind of negotiating on what's going on or what's being provided we haven't had any interaction by a lot,” he said.

Some residents staying at the site say they've been evicted from several temporary sites in the weeks since the tent encampment was decommissioned near Regina’s City Hall.

Regina police said they attended the site on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue on Monday evening to support fire services and keep the peace.

However, beyond that officers had no further involvement.