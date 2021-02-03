REGINA -- Regina’s Executive Committee has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

The goal is to formalize CTK’s plans to pursue growth and development on lands it owns in the Northwest part of Regina. CTK suggests the memorandum signals to the public that the two parties will work towards a future Municipal Services Agreement (MSA) to allow for development opportunities.

Executive committee also approved a Municipal Services and Compatibility Agreement with George Gordon First Nation.

George Gordon wants land located at 400 Broad St. set apart as reserve land pursuant to the terms of the George Gordon Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement Agreement.

Committee also approved the lease of the former Ken Jenkins school site in North Regina to the Ministry of Education. The plan is to build a new Francophone Elementary School.

All of the items still need to be approved by city council.