The City of Regina will flip the switch on the 2018 holiday lights on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Michael Fougere and city councillors will be on hand when the lights at city hall come on at 6:30 p.m.

Residents will also be able to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, outdoor games, an ice-frame photo station, and a visit from Santa.

Some road and parking restrictions will be in place, drivers are reminded not to park at metres with bags over them.