REGINA -- Regina’s newest warm-up centre, is looking for financial support from the provincial government as hundreds of people visit the shelter each day.

Awasiw opened its doors on Boxing Day. At first, it was only open at night, but it quickly transitioned to a 24 hour a day, seven day a week operation. It offers people, no matter what their condition, a place to warm up, use the washroom, receive a meal and socialize.

Margaret Kisikaw Piyesis, partner of the centre, said the it needs more funding in order to continue helping people.

“Today, we have the city’s support for funding, we have the federal support for funding and the province has said no. We’re still knocking at that door. We still need money for Awasiw,” Kisikaw Piyesis, who is also the CEO of the Canadian Aboriginal AIDS Network, said. “We still need to keep this work going in the community because we’re serving a population that’s underserved and not accessing care, treatment and support.”

In a press release, the Saskatchewan NDP is calling for immediate action from to province to secure funding for Awasiw.

“[The warming centre] was established a few weeks ago as an emergency stop-gap to prevent freezing deaths,” Meara Conway, NDP Social Services Critic, said. “It’s shameful that the Sask. Party government has refused to support this life-saving work.”

Conway said the province is sitting on millions of dollars in federal funding that could help this cause.

The Ministry of Social Services declined CTV’s request for an interview on this subject, but in a statement said it is in frequent contact with stakeholders so it can continue to serve vulnerable individuals and families as safely and effectively as possible.

“In both April and November 2020, the Ministry provided a boost of $171,000 to help emergency shelters continue to respond to the pressures brought on by COVID-19, and to help support them in their work to keep clients safe,” Jeff Redekop, executive director of Income Assistance Service Delivery with the ministry, said in the emailed statement.

The Ministry did not say whether this centre is eligible for the funding announced before it opened.

More to come...