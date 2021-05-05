REGINA -- A Regina woman is facing six arson charges, stemming from incidents over the last two weeks.

The fires caused property damage to a house in the 1900 block of Montreal St. and sheds fences and grass in the 100 block College Ave. E., 200 block of College Ave. E., and 2400 block Francis St.

The suspect was arrested on May 4, near 12 Avenue and Ottawa Street. She appeared in court on May 5.