Regina woman, 24, charged with 6 counts of arson
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 12:12PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A Regina woman is facing six arson charges, stemming from incidents over the last two weeks.
The fires caused property damage to a house in the 1900 block of Montreal St. and sheds fences and grass in the 100 block College Ave. E., 200 block of College Ave. E., and 2400 block Francis St.
The suspect was arrested on May 4, near 12 Avenue and Ottawa Street. She appeared in court on May 5.