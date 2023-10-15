Regina woman charged with impaired driving after allegedly evading police

A 26-year-old Regina woman faces several charges after allegedly evading police late Saturday night.

At around 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers were called to the 1200 block of McTavish Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle drove off before police arrived, a news release said, but the service's aerial support unit was able to track it down.

Officers on the ground attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, police say.

The police airplane tracked the suspect vehicle until it stopped on the 3500 block of 14th Avenue.

According to the release, the driver and a passenger left the vehicle and ran to a nearby house.

Officers descended on the area and arrested the driver without incident.

The accused faces four charges including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, flight from a peace officer, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public and operating while impaired.

The accused will make her first appearance in provincial court on Monday.