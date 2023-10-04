Regina woman facing weapons, traffic-related charges after fleeing from police

A 27-year-old Regina woman is facing multiple weapons and traffic-related charges after fleeing police Tuesday night.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, shortly before 7:30 p.m. RPS’s aerial support unit located a vehicle that was involved with a recent investigation into an assault with a weapon.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on Albert Street near 1st Avenue before the suspect sped away after being told she was being placed under arrest for assault with a weapon, RPS said.

RPS’s airplane then followed the vehicle to the 700 block of Robinson Street where the woman had exited the vehicle and was hiding nearby, the release said.

Patrol officers and the canine unit then located the woman and took her into custody.

The woman was charged with assault with a weapon in relation to a Sept. 29 incident. She was also charged with operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, obstructing a peace officer, escaping lawful custody/unlawfully at large and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The accused made her first court appearance Thursday afternoon.