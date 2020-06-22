REGINA -- Phase four of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins on Monday, with youth and child day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads and outdoor activities resuming in its first half.

Certain municipalities will open facilities at its discretion, and residents are advised to check with their local operator about availabilities.

GATHERING SIZES

On Monday, the limit on gathering will increase to 30 people. If there is not enough room to maintain proper physical distancing, the gathering should be smaller.

“For food service at indoor gatherings, potlucks are discouraged and there should be no shared platters of food or shared buffet service. If food is served, it should be plated. One person should handle the preparation of food and drink following proper food safety protocols. This reduces the number of people who touch serving utensils or drink containers,” the province said in a news release.

Physical distancing guidelines still apply to public and private gatherings.

OUTDOOR SPORTS

Teams will not be allowed to participate in tournaments or travel interprovincially. Handshakes and high-fives are not recommended. Keeping physical distance is also encouraged when possible.