A reward for information about missing teen Mekayla Bali has doubled, now sitting at $50,000.

The Yorkton high school student was last seen in April of 2016.

An anonymous donor added $25,000 to the current reward money, bringing the total to $50,000.

Mekayla’s mother, Paula Bali, hopes increasing the reward might help find her daughter.

“I miss you beyond what words can ever express and I will never ever stop searching for you,” she said.

The RCMP says there is an active investigation still underway.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.