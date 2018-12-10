Reward for info on missing Yorkton teen doubles to $50,000
Mekayla Bali is seen in this RCMP handout photo.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 4:46PM CST
A reward for information about missing teen Mekayla Bali has doubled, now sitting at $50,000.
The Yorkton high school student was last seen in April of 2016.
An anonymous donor added $25,000 to the current reward money, bringing the total to $50,000.
Mekayla’s mother, Paula Bali, hopes increasing the reward might help find her daughter.
“I miss you beyond what words can ever express and I will never ever stop searching for you,” she said.
The RCMP says there is an active investigation still underway.
Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.