A timeline of key events corresponding to Mekayla Bali’s disappearance two years later based on information released by RCMP, the Bali family and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children:

April 12th, 2016 – Mekayla Bali goes missing.

April 14th, 2016 –RCMP ask the public help Bali, at the time believed to be in Regina or Saskatoon.

April 26th, 2016 – Hundreds gather in Yorkton for a candle light vigil for Bali.

June 2016 – Following a string of social media posts suggesting Bali was located, RCMP confirm she is still missing.

July 2016 – Police release a more detailed timeline of Bali’s whereabouts at a press conference.

October 6th, 2016 – The Bali family puts forward a $25,000 reward in hopes of finding Mekayla.

October 27th, 2016 – Paula Bali travels to BC to search for Mekayla after a tip that she may have been spotted in the Burnaby area.

April 12th, 2017 – Mekayla Bali has been missing for a year. The investigation moves into the hands of the RCMP Historical Case Unit.

July 2017 – The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children says Mekayla may have travelled to the US and may have gone to Seattle or Portland, and that she might still be in the area.

August 15th, 2017 – The search for Bali returns to Yorkton, as crews comb the heavily wooded area behind Sacred Heart High School.

August 18th, 2017 – RCMP wrap up their search in Yorkton. Mounties won’t say exactly what lead them back to the woods behind Sacred Heart.

March 2018 – The Bali family announces the “Glimmer of Hope” fundraiser with the intent of raising the reward for Mekayla’s safe return to $50,000.

April 12th, 2018 – Mekayla Bali has been missing for two years

A candle light vigil is planned to take place at Sacred Heart High School Thursday evening.