REGINA -- The reward fund for a missing Saskatchewan girl has been cut from $50,000 to $25,000.

According to a Facebook page operated by Mekayla Bali’s mother, Paula, the donor needed to ask for his money back.

“I am so grateful for the generosity and willingness of this individual to try to help us find a resolution, but I am saddened by the outcome. Not that the money had to be given back necessarily, but that Mekayla Bali remains missing and despite the increase in funds to her reward, no new information led to her whereabouts,” Paula said in the post.

“As there is no government funding for missing families to search for their loved ones, we continue to do what we are able because of the generosity of our community.”

Bali has been missing since April 2016. She was 16 when she was last seen at a Yorkton bus depot.