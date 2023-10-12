Richmound, Sask. man charged with assault following altercation: RCMP

A Richmound, Sask. man has been charged with assault following an altercation on Oct. 7.

Leader RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Saturday. According to a news release from Sask. RCMP, one man assaulted another man but no injuries were reported.

A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of assault and is scheduled to appear in court in Leader on Nov. 16, the RCMP news release said.

RCMP won't confirm, but Rick Manz, the man who residents say owns the property where a 'QAnon queen' group is currently camping in Richmound said in a livestream video on Thursday that he had been arrested and charged with assault.

Manz appeared in the livestream with a spokesperson for Romana Didulo on the groups' Telegram channel.

RCMP set up a mobile detachment in the remote village on Saturday, after receiving complaints including violent threats allegedly connected to supporters of Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada.”

Richmound, Sask. is located north of Maple Creek near the Alberta border – about 445 kilometres west of Regina.

-- With files from Rory MacLean and Caitlin Brezinski.