Rider home opener continues after thunderstorm delays game
A storm delayed the Riders game on Monday (Brendan Ellis / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 7:42PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 8:21PM CST
The Riders' home opener is back on after it was delayed as a severe thunderstorm moved through the Queen City.
The Green and White were off to a hot start, leading the Toronto Argos 25-0 before the end of the first half, but lightning sightings led to the delay. The delay began at 6:14 p.m., with 1:39 left in the second quarter.
Fans were asked to move to the ramps and the concourse during the delay.
Rider Transit started operating early to allow anyone wanting to leave the game early after the delay.
Fans were allowed to return to their seats around 8 p.m. The game started again about 20 minutes later.