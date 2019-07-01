

CTV Regina





The Riders' home opener is back on after it was delayed as a severe thunderstorm moved through the Queen City.

The Green and White were off to a hot start, leading the Toronto Argos 25-0 before the end of the first half, but lightning sightings led to the delay. The delay began at 6:14 p.m., with 1:39 left in the second quarter.

Fans were asked to move to the ramps and the concourse during the delay.

Rider Transit started operating early to allow anyone wanting to leave the game early after the delay.

ATTENTION: BUSES will begin loading in about 20 minutes for those looking to head home..Buses will also be available for fans AFTER the game! Stay safe & stay dry, friends!! #yqr #yqrtransit #MosaicStadium #RiderNation — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) July 2, 2019

BUS INFO: Hey friends! This is Arnie...he wants everyone to know that as soon as shelter in place is lifted the buses will arrive and take people who are looking to leave. Buses will also pick up fans AFTER the game has ended! #yqrtransit #yqr #RiderNation #mosaicstadium pic.twitter.com/3aOj80z5rb — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) July 2, 2019

Just listening to you say you don’t like taking the bus because you’re so close to others, how would you like to be herded on the concourse right now @DTonSC ? #skstorm @mblairYQR #uniteingReen #Riders #CFL #yqr pic.twitter.com/LlKRmfkbzF — Kayden Lester (@KaydenLester) July 2, 2019

Fans were allowed to return to their seats around 8 p.m. The game started again about 20 minutes later.