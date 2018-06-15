

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The Roughriders will kick off their 2018 season on Friday night against the Toronto Argonauts. But they will also be joining forces with the new Corner Gas Animated TV show.

The show will be collaborating with the Roughriders share Rider pride by featuring characters from the show on screen at Mosaic Stadium, and on new Riders t-shirts. The new content will debut at the home opener on Friday night.

“The fact that Corner Gas has chosen to continue to align with the show’s roots here in Saskatchewan and with the Riders is special for both of us. We are excited for Rider Nation and Canada to see their favourite characters from the show still cheering on Canada’s team,” said Anthony Partipilo, chief brand officer with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for fans of the team and the show to see the two iconic Saskatchewan brands together.

“It’s no secret I’m a big Roughriders fan. Comic books, cartoons, and the Riders are part of my DNA,” said Executive Producer and star Brent Butt. “I am absolutely thrilled about this new collaboration.”

The Riders face the Toronto Argos in their season opener on Friday night at 6:30 on TSN and the first season of Corner Gas Animated will premiere on CTV on June 17 at 6:30.