Riders fire OC Jason Maas; Dickenson and O'Day returning for 2023

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that offensive coordinator Jason Maas has been relieved of his duties.

The team also said that head coach Craig Dickenson will return for the 2023 season.

Jeremy O'Day will also be back in 2023 for his fifth season as general manager and vice president of football operations, the Riders said.

Dickenson and O'Day's current contracts expire after the 2023 season.

Run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts extended, the team also said in a release.

Next season will be Dickenson’s fifth as head coach with the Riders. He has posted a 28-22 record and hosted two home playoff games, which includes a win in the first ever playoff game at the new Mosaic Stadium.

He also led the Riders to first place in the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) west division in 2019 for the first time in a decade.

The Riders finished the 2022 season with a 6-12 record, which included a seven game losing streak to close out the year.

They also failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

More details to come…