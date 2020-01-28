REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be hosting their 2020 training camp in Regina this year instead of Saskatoon.

According to the team, the University of Saskatchewan is replacing the turf at Griffiths Stadium in April and the stadium won't be ready when camp starts in May.

“The facilities at Griffiths Stadium have served us well over the last several years we’ve run training camp out of Saskatoon, but we are excited to see what’s to come at the stadium after the upgrades are complete,” Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a news release. “We are disappointed we won’t be able to bring the team to USask for camp this year. However, we’re looking into several ways to keep our fans in the northern half of the province connected with the team they love.”

The Riders say they will still go to Saskatoon for the annual Green and White Day on May 23.

They plan to move training camp back to Saskatoon in 2021.

Training camp begins on May 17.