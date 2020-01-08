REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders say they have released American linebacker Derrick Moncrief so he can pursue an opportunity with the NFL.

Moncrief joined the Riders in 2017. Last season, Moncrief played 17 games, recording 69 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

He was also named a CFL All-Star in 2019.

Moncrief would have become a free agent on Feb. 11.