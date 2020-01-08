Riders release linebacker Derrick Moncrief to pursue NFL opportunity
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:57AM CST
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief, centre, celebrates an interception during first half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders say they have released American linebacker Derrick Moncrief so he can pursue an opportunity with the NFL.
Moncrief joined the Riders in 2017. Last season, Moncrief played 17 games, recording 69 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
He was also named a CFL All-Star in 2019.
Moncrief would have become a free agent on Feb. 11.