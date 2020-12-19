REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended several key players this week, including veteran defensive back Mike Edem and leading rusher William Powell.

More than 20 Riders remain set to hit the free agent market in February 2021.

The team announced a one-year extension for Edem on Wednesday.

The Canadian defensive starter is entering his fourth season with the Roughriders in 2021. Edem played all 18 regular season games in a stand out 2019 season, recording 69 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Mike Edem (15) tries to block a pass intended for Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Juwan Brescacin (82) during second half CFL action in Regina on Sunday, August 19, 2018. The Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Calgary Stampeders 40-27. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith)

William Powell will also return for his second season with the Green and White, after signing a one-year extension on Thursday.

Powell led the Riders on the ground in 2019, rushing for 1,093 yards on 215 carries, placing second in the league for rushing yards. He also got into the endzone 12 times, tying for first in the league for touchdowns.

Saskatchewan Roughriders' William Powell, centre, runs the ball during the second half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Saturday July 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The team ended the week by releasing Regina-born defensive lineman Zack Evans.

The eight-year veteran has spent four total years with his hometown club. Evans started his career with the Riders in 2012, signing as a territorial junior. He spent four seasons in Ottawa, after being selected in the expansion draft by the Redblacks in 2013, and won a Grey Cup in 2016.

The 30-year-old returned to the Riders in 2018 to play two more seasons. While with the Green and White, Evans totaled 115 career games played, 101 defensive tackles, 24 sacks, one interception, two touchdowns and a forced fumble.

B.C. Lions quarterback Mike Reilly (13) is sacked by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Zack Evans during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday July 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

“We want to thank Zack for all his efforts while he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” Vice President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day said.

“Not only did he represent the Green and White with pride on the field, but he also went above and beyond to give back to the province he grew up in. We wish him all the best going forward.”

OTHER RE-SIGNINGS

Saskatoon-born special teams contributor Jorgen Hus was also re-signed for one year.

The Riders also brought back Canadian offensive lineman Braden Schram. Schram played in 10 regular season games in 2019.

American defensive linemen Demetrius Harris and Cory Thomas have opted back into their contracts for 2021. Global wide receiver Max Zimmerman is also returning to the Riders after spending his 2020 playing in Finland.

NEW SIGNINGS

The Riders added two Americans on the defensive side of the ball.

The team announced the signings of linebacker DeMarquis Gates and defensive lineman Markus Jones.

Gates was most recently a member of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, but has also spent time in the XFL and AAF.

Jones is coming to Saskatchewan after stops in the XFL and NFL. The 24-year-old played in four preseason games with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

NEGOTIATION LIST

The Riders also unveiled 10 players from its negotiation list.