REGINA -- There are 28 Saskatchewan Roughriders set to hit free agency in February following the CFL’s cancelled 2020 season.

The list is split, with 14 offensive players and 14 defensive players.

On the offensive side of the ball, six wide receivers have expiring contracts including starters Shaq Evans and Kyran Moore. Starting running back William Powell is also poised to hit the open market.

Defensive free agents include starting defensive backs Mike Edem, Ed Gainey and Nick Marshall; pass rusher Charleston Hughes and linebacker Solomon Elimimian.

The 2021 CFL free agency period opens at 12:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2021

Here is a full list of the Riders pending free agency.

OFFENSE

Saskatchewan Roughriders' William Powell, centre, runs the ball during the second half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Saturday July 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Franklin, James – QB

Evans, Shaquelle – WR

Henderson, Carlos – WR

Harty, Jake – WR

Moore, Kyran – WR

Stafford, Kenny – WR

Williams-Lambert, Jordan – WR

Powell, William – RB

Lavoie, Patrick – FB

Brassea , Rene - OL

Schram , Braden – OL

St. John, Josiah – OL

Vaughn, Terran – OL

Hus , Jorgen – LS

DEFENSE

Montreal Alouettes' Spencer Moore, right, is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Solomon Elimimian during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Dabire , Charbel – DL

Faulk, Jeremy – DL

Hughes, Charleston – DL

Reaves, Jordan – DL

Chevrier, Alexandre – LB

Elimimian, Solomon – LB

Onyeka, Nakas – LB

Teitz, Micah – LB

Brown, Blace – DB

Edem, Mike – DB

Foster, Otha – DB

Gainey, Ed – DB

Marshall, Nick – DB

Mccray, LJ – DB

You can find a full list of all pending CFL free agents on the league’s website.