Yorkton's newly elected city council holds inaugural meeting

Yorkton’s 2024-28 city council faced a busy agenda at its first meeting Monday evening.

"It was an excellent meeting. I think we had good presentations as well as excellent presenters,” shared Mayor Aaron Kienle.

“Council, I think, did really well. We have a couple new councillors that this was their first meeting and they asked excellent questions."

During the meeting, various delegations came up including the Parkland Filipino-Canadian Association Corporation (PFCAC) who asked council if a facility for future basketball tournaments could be provided to the group – with the request of installing basketball nets at the Gallagher Centre Flexihall.

While council passed a motion to send the request to the city’s budget deliberations, Kienle shared that council plans on working with PFCAC on finding an alternative in the meantime.

“It’s going to be referred as far as looking for new facilities or new equipment, it will get referred to the budget where we will certainly take a look at the ask, and see where it could fit,” Kienle stated.

“I think there’s got to be some relationships that can be built, or fostered, between the school divisions as well. Their big ask is for gym space and we do have a number of gyms in the community. I'm not sure if that's been investigated before, but will certainly be something that will be looked into."

Other matters were presented such as the rezoning of multiple properties on Broadway Street West to allow mixed use for residential and business occupancies, the change of language to the city’s Cemetery bylaw to make it easier for families, and a pilot project called Social Prescribing in Saskatchewan.

The initiative – organized by Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM) – is to provide community, based programs for people ages 55+ in attempt to reduce the frequency of medical interventions and hospital stays, all while supporting individuals to live safe and independently.

“This is a way of asking people to tell their story, not to tell the person what they need, but to ask them what’s their story and how we can support you going through your life so you’re able to live healthy and well in your own community for as long as you choose to,” explained Rod McKendrick of SSM, during his presentation to council.

“Social prescribing is not an intervention by itself, but rather a pathway that helps to address the individuals needs. The Community Connector model can be adapted to each unique context.”

After the presentation, council voted in favour of the project unanimously.

"I think it’s excellent. As mentioned in council, I think it should be something available all the way down to kids having issues as teenagers as this would certainly help,” Kienle expressed.

“Then it was explained this is kind of where it starts. They are doing it with the senior population and then in time, potentially, it could go to more of our residents, but an excellent initiative."

Yorkton Chamber of Commerce shared their thoughts on how the city’s new council meeting went.

“I thought it went very well. It ran very smoothly,” voiced executive director Juanita Polegi. “I thought the new councillors in particular were very engaged and asked some good questions.”

She added that she looks forward to seeing how the group will support the city’s business community in the nearby future.

"As always, we hope they look to create an environment that's great for businesses to expand and grow in,” she shared. “As well as continue to invest into Yorkton.”