SJHL game postponed in Weyburn over ammonia leak

A hockey game scheduled between the Yorkton Terriers and Weyburn Red Wings has been postponed due to a "mechanical issue."

In an online announcement issued shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Weyburn said both Crescent Point Place and the Tom Zandee Sports Arena would be closed "for the remainder of today and until further notice."

"Thank you for your understanding as we work to resolve the issue," the post continues.

In its own update announcing the postponement of Tuesday’s game, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League said an ammonia leak at the rink was to blame.

Puck drop was set for 7 p.m. but a makeup date has yet to be determined.

A timeline for repairs is unclear, but the Red Wings are scheduled to host the Humboldt Broncos in their next game on Friday, before a four game road trip starting in Estevan on Saturday.