The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed head coach and GM Chris Jones to a contract extension through the end of 2020.

“We are pleased that we have reached an extension with Chris,” Riders CEO Craig Reynolds said in a written release. “Under Chris’s guidance, the team has improved year over year and developed into one of the league’s top rosters. We are excited for what’s ahead for our football team.”

Jones joined the team in December of 2015. This will be his fourth season with the team.

The Riders made the playoffs the past two seasons. Jones was named CFL Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the team to a record of 12-6, the second best record in the CFL.

The team also extended the contract of assistant vice president of football operations and administration Jeremy O’Day until the end of 2020.

Paul Jones will join the team as assistant general manager.