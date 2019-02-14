

CTV Regina





International quarterback Cody Fajardo has inked a one-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Nevada product was with the B.C. Lions last season, where he completed 14 of 20 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Farjardo was used mostly for short yardage situations with 108 yard rushing and five touchdowns on 42 carries.

He began his career in 2016 with the Toronto Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup championship with the Argos in 2017.