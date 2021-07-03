REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have suspended 10 players a week ahead of the team’s return to the field for training camp.

Two nationals were suspended, along with eight American players.

Offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte announced his decision to sit out the 2021 season earlier this week.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Twitter that defensive back Elie Bouka will be a late arrival to the Riders due business commitments, but plans to join the team in August.

Saskatchewan also suspended Sam Coates, Takoby Cofield, Luke Falk, Demetrius Harris, Tevin Jones, Jeremy Langford, Tony Lippett and L.J. McCray.

The Riders announced they’ve released DeMarcus Ayers, Chris Livings, Zach Sanchez and Xavier Turner, while also signing national offensive lineman Carter Comeau.

The 25-year-old joins the Riders as an undrafted free agent following two seasons with the Calgary Dinos that included winning the 2019 Vanier Cup.

The Riders are scheduled to open training camp July 10 at Mosaic Stadium. They will practice everyday at 1:45 p.m. Practices will be closed to the public at this time.