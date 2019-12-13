MOOSE JAW -- Getting home after a night out can be a challenge in smaller cities like Moose Jaw, but now, residents in the Friendly City have a new option.

Starting this weekend, the ride sharing app, URide, launches in the city.

URide is a Canadian-based company that specializes in providing ride sharing services to smaller communities that don’t meet the population criteria of other apps like Uber.

“We have different transportation challenges than what you would see in downtown Toronto or some of the larger markets, so we’ve really focused on improving transportation in these mid and small market communities,” URide CEO/Founder Cody Ruberto said.

Robert Kennedy signed up to be one of URide’s first drivers. He says he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“It seemed like a good thing to do, I like giving people a safe ride home,” Kennedy said.

About 100 drivers have signed up online to join URide.

Kennedy says drivers need to meet a few requirements, “To sign up, you need a driver’s abstract and a couple small things, the biggest thing is you need to get your vehicle safetied,” he said.

Mayor Fraser Tolmie welcomes the service, which he hopes will give residents an alternative to drinking and driving.

“It helps with people being able to get around the community, it modernizes our city and you consider that a smaller city of our size can actually keep up with other big cities that have these ride opportunities,” Tolmie said.

URide is holding a soft launch on Friday and Saturday with drivers available between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

As more drivers join the URide roster, more expanded coverage will be available.