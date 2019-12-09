REGINA -- A rideshare service is looking to break into the market in Moose Jaw this holiday season.

Similar to other rideshare services, Uride offers an app-based service that allows passengers to track their driver, review the ride and pay with the touch of a button.

Uride’s founder and CEO says he looks forward to addressing some of the transportation needs in the city.

“The City of Moose Jaw is really great to work with,” Cody Ruberto told CTV News. “We feel very welcome by the city and by the people of the community. I’m pretty excited; our whole team is excited as well.”

He said around 100 people have applied to be drivers in Moose Jaw.

Ruberto said there is not a set number or drivers that will be hired. Instead, the service will keep a close eye on demand in order to maintain a balance where drivers are making enough money, and passengers are being picked up in a timely manner.

A soft launch is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13.