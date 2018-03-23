

Traffic on Ring Road in Regina is restricted between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway after a crash on Friday afternoon.

The eastbound lane was completely closed for part of the afternoon. One lane is now open in each direction.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and drivers are asked to avoid highway travel all together unless absolutely necessary.

RCMP have also responded to a jack-knifed semi truck on Highway 1 one kilometre east of White City. Traffic has reopened in the area, but police say travel is still not recommended.

Drivers should check the Highway Hotline before heading out.

City police say they have responded to 21 collisions since 9:30 a.m. Three collisions resulted in injuries.

The City of Regina has also declared a snow route from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. You can visit the city's website for more information.

