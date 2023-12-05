RM of Edenwold says no to proposed compost facility, citing water safety

The Rural Municipality (RM) of Edenwold has put an end to the construction of a compost facility that was set to serve the City of Regina’s composting program.

The discretionary use application for the facility was denied unanimously at the RM’s special council meeting on Monday.

“Council has decided to deny the application from Evergen at the proposed location in the RM of Edenwold,” Reeve Al Trainor said in a news release.

The decision comes after hundreds of residents attended an RM council meeting in late August – voicing strong opposition to the project – which would’ve been located a mere 1.6 kilometers from Pilot Butte.

Trainor said that council found the facility’s site was in close proximity to domestic water wells – while residents presented concerns including odour, increased congestion on Highway 46, as well as potential rodent issues.

The concerns led to significant opposition from local residents.

“A lack of support/consent … conflicts with the site suitability report previously approved by the Ministry of Environment,” Trainor said in the release.

“We also noted inaccurate information on the permit application from the applicant and found that the development is inconsistent with section 6.13 of the Statements of Provincial Interests regarding source water protection.”

The Evergen facility was set to receive compost from the City of Regina’s green bins program.

The city previously said that compost would be stored at the landfill until a location is finalized and approved.