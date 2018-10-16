

CTV Regina





Roughrider Charleston Hughes is scheduled to appear in court later this month after an impaired driving charge last week.

Police say officers were called to Ring Road north near Albert Street around 2 a.m. last Thursday for reports of an erratic driver. When they arrived, officers found a truck stopped and running on the side of Ring Road.

The driver, Hughes, was unresponsive and police say he came to when they approached the truck. Officers suspected Hughes was impaired and they asked him to step out of the vehicle.

Hughes, 34, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and failure to take a breath test.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 31.