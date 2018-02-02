

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have picked up defensive lineman Charleston Hughes from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

Hughes was acquired from the Calgary Stampeders on Friday morning.

Hughes has played 10 seasons in the CFL. He originally joined the Stampeders in June 2008.

He won Grey Cups with the Stampeders in 2008 and 2014.

The Riders acquired Adams in August. He dressed for 11 games as backup quarterback.