The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed their first round pick — national offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley —to a two-year contract.

The team also has an option for an extension in 2021.

Shepley was drafted fifth overall by the Riders in the 2018 CFL Draft. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the University of British Columbia before signing with the New York Jets as a free in April 2018. He attended Jets’ training camp and played three preseason games with the team.

He was named a 2017 CanadaWest All-Star and played for the Thunderbirds when they won the Vanier Cup in 2015.