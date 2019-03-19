Roughriders sign first-round pick Dakoda Shepley to two-year deal
UBC Thunderbirds head coach Blake Nill, celebrates with players Levi Hua, left, and Dakoda Shepley after winning against the Montreal Carabins, Saturday, November 28, 2015 in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 10:16AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed their first round pick — national offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley —to a two-year contract.
The team also has an option for an extension in 2021.
Shepley was drafted fifth overall by the Riders in the 2018 CFL Draft. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the University of British Columbia before signing with the New York Jets as a free in April 2018. He attended Jets’ training camp and played three preseason games with the team.
He was named a 2017 CanadaWest All-Star and played for the Thunderbirds when they won the Vanier Cup in 2015.