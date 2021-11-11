Roughriders sign Regina-born defensive end

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Regina-born defensive end Nicholas Dheilly.

The 24-year-old was previously selected in the fifth round by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was the 46th overall pick in the 2020 CFL draft. Dheilly played in four games in 2021 with the Winnipeg club where he made one special teams tackle.

He was named the 2016 Canada West Rookie of the Year with the University of Regina Rams. That year Dheilly made 30 tackles, four sacks and an interception. He would go on to be named Canada West all-star with 26 defensive tackles and 6.5 sacks.

In 2018 he made a move to the BCJFL’s Okanogan Sun where he was named an all-star after eight sacks. He returned to university football in 2019 where he represented the University of Saskatchewan Huskies

He will wait out COVID-19 quarantine on the Rider’s suspended list.