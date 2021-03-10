REGINA -- On the last day of the SARM conference, Premier Scott Moe announced $2 million over two years in funding to expand channel clearing for Rural Municipalities across Saskatchewan.

Channel clearing involves removing beaver dams, debris, trees and shrubs, and the removal of silt and blow dirt from and along natural channels. This process lessens the possibilities of blockages that can cause flooding and damage to infrastructure.

“Increased funding for water management in rural communities will not only help protect essential infrastructure but also help our producers grow Saskatchewan’s economy,” Moe said on Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that that investment is an indication that the Water Security Agency is going to be can be more responsive to some of the challenges that you have been facing in the future we will be more responsive.”

Moe added the government wants to work with municipalities, so these additional costs don’t impact the local economy.

He announced that the province will advance $11.2 million in economic stimulus funds for the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program.

“This funding will ensure projects will be ready for this construction season to help build rural infrastructure while protecting and growing jobs across our province.”

The funds will give RIRG a head start on getting projects approved for the 2021 construction season.

RIRG will continue to assist RMs with the cost of construction and upgrading municipal roads, bridges and culverts to support growth.

With the additional dollars, the government is contributing more than $39 million to the program in 2020-21.