The Saskatchewan Airshow will be back in Moose Jaw for the first time in 14 years this weekend, as many different kinds of aircrafts take to the skies.

The organizers of the show expect over 20,000 people to come and check out the show each day on the weekend. Among the many performers are the hometown Snowbirds.

"They’re used to doing their home openers and closers here for their seasons here,” said Major Regan Wickett, the director of the 2019 Saskatchewan Air Show. “But now they get to perform in front of a full crowd here at home which for them is a huge emotional event.”

David and Drew Watson will be gracing the skies of the friendly city this weekend, in their first performance at the Saskatchewan Airshow. The pair has been flying for 34 and 17 years respectively and they have been working hard to perfect their unique show for their team Yellow Thunder, that combines formations and aerobatics.

“They didn't typically combine the two but we decided we wanted to push the envelope and combine them into basically an air show,” said David.

Although this will be the Watson’s first time performing at the Saskatchewan Air Show, their planes have made the trip to Moose Jaw for the show before.

“The airplanes have been around our family since the early 80s,” said Drew. “My father owned one of them which is the one David is flying, and my airplane belonged to my father's friend. So the airplanes have actually been flying together for at least 30 years.”

The pair says practice is critical to be this kind of pilot but they are setting their expectations high for their performances this weekend.

“We’re going to knock your socks off,” said Drew.

The 2019 Saskatchewan Airshow runs July 6 and 7 at the 15 Wing Airbase in Moose Jaw.