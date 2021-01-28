Advertisement
Sask. budget to kick off Spring legislative session on April 6
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 10:09AM CST
The dome of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building is seen in this file image. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced the Spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly will commence on April 6, with the tabling of the provincial budget.
“It will be a budget designed to see Saskatchewan through the rest of the pandemic and then into a strong economic recovery as we get more of our population vaccinated and life returns to normal,” Premier Scott Moe said.
The Spring sitting will last eight weeks, ending near the end of May.