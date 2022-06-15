Sask. cattle producers concerned about proposed label on ground beef products

Saskatchewan cattle producers are objecting to a proposed health warning label on ground beef products.

Health Canada said a proposed high in saturated fat label is meant to counteract rising rates of diet related chronic disease, however the livestock industry believes it is being unfairly singled out.

“Something that is a perfect source of protein, zinc and iron and simple and affordable is getting singled out for a warning label, it’s really concerning and then if you look internationally then we’d be the only ones doing that as well and that’s also concerning,” Ryder Lee, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association, said.

In a statement to CTV News, Health Canada said saturated fats, sugars and sodium intake levels in Canada are above the recommended limits and unhealthy diets can lead to several health issues.

“These labels are widely recognized by health organizations as an effective tool to help counteract rising rates of diet-related chronic disease,” Health Canada said in the statement.

Conservative MPs in parliament are among those voicing concern.

“We really feel like it’s just another way that our ranchers, our producers are going to be put at a disadvantage,” Warren Steinley, MP for Regina-Lewvan, said.

“We already have the sky high ever increasing carbon tax and this is just another rock in the backpack of our agriculture producers.”

Health Canada said the label would not be applied to all ground meat, as there are options with lower saturated fat content.

"The FOP nutrition symbol will complement existing initiatives, such as the revised Nutrition Facts tables and Canada's Food Guide," Health Canada said in the statement.

In a statement, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said the proposed labelling serves “no beneficial purpose.”

The label has not been approved. Health Canada will consider the feedback before making a decision in the coming weeks.

With files from CTV News Calgary and CTV News Winnipeg