REGINA -- Saskatchewan has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's active case total to 72 as of Saturday.

To date, 726 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. 639 have recovered, while 13 people have died.

Of the 11 new cases, seven are in the far north region, two are in the south, one is in the north and one is in Saskatoon.

The province says two of the people who tested positive live outside of Saskatchewan and are under further investigation, but where the two are from is not specified.

Three people are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and the others in the south.

59,252 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Saskatchewan to date.