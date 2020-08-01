REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,334.

In a release, the province said four new cases are from the north, three are from Saskatoon, seven are from the south and one is in Regina. One case was a Saskatchewan resident who was tested out of province.

Nine of the 15 new cases are linked to multiple communal living settings.

Regionally, 348 cases are from the far north, 289 are from the south, 248 are from the Saskatoon area, 197 are from the north, 160 are from the central region and 92 are from the Regina area.

There are 262 active cases currently. The drop in active cases was aided by 46 new recoveries.

Across the province, 14 people are in hospital. Eight people are in inpatient care, including four in Saskatoon, one in the central, two in the south and one in Regina. Six more are in intensive care; one in the north, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 1,334 cases, 347 have no known exposures, while another 106 are under investigation.

Saskatchewan has surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 tests performed. A total of 1,807 COVID-19 tests on Friday brought the provincial total to 100,317.