REGINA -- Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Saskatchewan on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,597.

In a release, the province said one new case is in Saskatoon while the other is in the south west zone.

There are currently 117 cases considered active. The province also saw 19 more recoveries, for a total of 1,458 recovered cases.

Five people are currently in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus. One person is in inpatient care and four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Regionally:

412 cases from the south area (212 south west, 189 south central, 11 south east)

352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, six far north east)

257 cases from the north area (123 north west, 68 north central, 66 north east)

251 cases from the Saskatoon area

194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

131 cases from the Regina area

Over 1,700 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province on Friday. To date, 129,653 tests have been conducted in Saskatchewan.

There have been 22 deaths related to the virus in the province.